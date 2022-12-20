Historic Union Chain Bridge renovation nears completion
- Published
A historic bridge linking Scotland and England over the River Tweed is set to reopen as early as possible in 2023.
The £10.5m overhaul of the Union Chain Bridge is a year behind its original schedule.
Work began in October 2020 on the structure which crosses the river from Fishwick in the Scottish Borders to Horncliffe in Northumberland.
It was hoped it would take 15 months to complete but a "range of challenges" have seen that target missed.
The work has seen most of the 202-year-old structure removed and it is now in the process of being replaced.
The number of replacement parts needed has proved to be more than originally anticipated which resulted in a delay of several months announced last year.
At the time, it was still hoped it could reopen this year but work will not be completed until 2023.
The overhaul is to pause over Christmas but the aim is to reopen it "as soon as possible" to pedestrians, cyclists and cars.
A formal opening ceremony will be held shortly at a later date.
John Riddle, of Northumberland County Council, said they did not want to rush through the final stages.
"As the year ends it's wonderful to reflect on this amazing engineering project and compare where we are now to just 12 months ago," he said.
"While we're almost there we need it to be restored back to how it was for its original opening so it's vital we don't cut any corners at this late stage.
"Next year will be a very special time for everyone connected with this beautiful structure."