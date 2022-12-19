Doddie Weir's life to be celebrated at Melrose memorial service
- Published
A service celebrating the life of rugby legend Doddie Weir is due to be held in the Scottish Borders.
The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
The event will take place at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 with anyone attending encouraged to wear tartan - a request made by Weir himself.
The service will be live streamed on Scottish Rugby's website.
The audio will also be relayed to the Greenyards rugby ground of Melrose Rugby Club.
Weir, who was capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000, was given an OBE in 2019 for services to rugby, to MND research and to the Borders community.
Well known for his tartan suits, he raised millions of pounds through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation.
Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey, who is also a trustee of the foundation, previously said: "Doddie's impact was way beyond the rugby community in Scotland and the rest of the British Isles.
"The outpouring of affection for Doddie has been global and I know it will mean a lot to his family and friends that the service is being broadcast on our website."