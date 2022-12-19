Power firm criticised over outage back-up plans
Scotland's national power provider has come under fire for refusing to supply generators if it is forced into planned outages this winter.
Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) revealed plans last month which could see supplies cut for three hours to different areas on a rotational basis.
It added that it would not provide affected communities with generators.
Scottish Borders Council has now written to the firm to express its concerns.
The issue was raised as the local authority has agreed to purchase 15 generators, at a cost of about £25,000, for communities to use in the event of any outages.
Tweeddale councillor Drummond Begg was furious at SPEN's stance.
He said: "It seems perverse that we are having to pick up the bill for this.
"SPEN has a clear responsibility to supply power to people in the Scottish Borders.
"Should the council be paying for these planned outages?
"Energy companies are making vast profits at the moment while councils are facing the toughest budget decisions they've made in a generation."
Planned outages will only happen if there are national energy shortages.
The black-outs would last for three hours and occur across the country on a rotational basis.
Councillors in the Borders, which was badly affected last year during Storm Arwen, will also use the 15 community generators during emergencies.
Work will take place to identify residents who rely on power for oxygen pumps and other survival equipment.
But Mid-Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley has condemned energy provider for failing to step into the breach.
He said: "The case is that SPEN have told our emergency planning officers that should they go to planned three hour outages, they will not - they have taken a choice - provide the generators that they have and that they would normally provide when power lines come down.
"So, in fact this expenditure and this effort which the council is commendably going to is a reaction to a warning from SPEN that they will potentially cut our supplies for three hours at a time.
"I think that decision is incredibly reprehensible from an energy provider in a rural network at the heart of winter."
Councillors agreed to write to the firm to press for a change in its position.
SPEN said that it always endeavoured to provide an emergency supply to homes cut off during storms and other emergencies.
It added that it would continue discussions with the council over any planned outages due to a national shortage of power.
A spokesman said: "We will work closely with the council if there are any national grid shortages."