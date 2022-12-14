Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live
- Published
A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby.
The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday and will be relayed to the Greenyards rugby ground of Melrose Rugby Club.
It will now also be shown live via the Scottish Rugby website.
Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey, who is also a trustee of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, said: "Scottish Rugby is honoured to live stream the memorial service.
"Doddie's impact was way beyond the rugby community in Scotland and the rest of the British Isles.
"The outpouring of affection for Doddie has been global and I know it will mean a lot to his family and friends that the service is being broadcast on our website."