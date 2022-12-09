Conservatives pick up Dumfries and Galloway Council seat from Labour

The Conservatives have picked up a council seat from Labour in Dumfries and Galloway.

The by-election in the Mid Galloway and Wigtown West ward was prompted by Sandy Whitelaw standing down after a few months for personal reasons.

Conservative candidate Richard Marsh took more than half the votes cast on a turnout of just over 30%.

It takes the party to 17 seats on the council run by a SNP-Labour-Independent rainbow coalition.

The full result was:

  • Richard Marsh (Conservative) - 1,787
  • Ian Gibson (SNP) - 879
  • John McCutcheon (Labour) - 326
  • Iain McDonald (Lib Dem) - 190
  • Daniel Hooper-Jones (Scottish Greens) - 172

The Conservatives remain the party with most councillors on the 43-member local authority but are not part of the ruling administration.

