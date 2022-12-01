School closure impact of teacher strike spreads
A second council is to close all its secondary schools for a day when teachers go on strike next week.
Scottish Borders Council says its secondaries will be shut next Thursday because of action by the SSTA and NASUWT unions.
East Ayrshire Council will close its high schools on Wednesday.
Inverclyde Council says some of its secondaries will be closed to S1, S2 and S3 students while one school in Argyll and Bute will close.
The strikes over pay follow on from a national one-day strike by the biggest teachers' union, the EIS, last Thursday.
Teachers on the main pay scale are being offered rises of between 5% and 6.85% but unions want 10%.
No formal meetings between the unions and employers are currently planned before Wednesday.
More councils are expected to confirm their plans for next week's strikes soon.
The SSTA and NASUWT action will be split between Wednesday and Thursday with each council area affected for one day each.
The signs so far suggest that the strikes will have a significant impact on many secondary schools although the overall level of disruption across Scotland will be less than that caused by the EIS strike.
The EIS represents 80% of Scottish teachers.
Although most teachers will not be on strike next week, schools and councils are having to work out arrangements to deal with the likely disruption.
In some cases it may be impractical to keep schools open because so many teachers will be on strike or they may concentrate their resources on senior students studying for qualifications.