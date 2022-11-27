Man, 90, and woman, 79, killed in two-car crash
A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died after a two-car crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk in the Borders.
The accident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz happened at the junction with the B7060 at about 15:25 on Saturday.
Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt Iain McIntyre said: "Our thoughts are with the families of the man and woman who died.
"We are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch. Anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is also asked to contact us."
