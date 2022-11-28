Bowling arena renamed in honour of world champion Julie Forrest
- Published
An indoor bowling arena in the Scottish Borders has been renamed in honour of multiple world champion Julie Forrest.
Players gathered at Teviotdale Indoor Bowling Arena in Hawick to pay tribute to the four-times world champion.
Ms Forrest, 54, became a member of the club shortly after it opened in 1986, going on to win the club championship 14 times. She has also won four British singles titles.
She said: "This is surreal - this place has been my second home for so long."
The Julie Forrest Stadium was officially unveiled on Saturday before the eight-times Scottish champion took to the green for friendly matches.
Although she is still at the top of her game - having lifted the World Bowls Indoor Championship trophy again in April - she believes that her best days are numbered.
She explained: "I want to finish at the top and that will likely be in the next couple of years.
"I don't want to be one of those players that slowly slides down the rankings. One thing is for sure, I will keep playing bowls here at the Julie Forrest Stadium for as long as I can."
Teviotdale Indoor Bowling Arena's committee hatched the plan to name the centre in honour of its most successful member more than three years ago.
A combination of legislation and the pandemic stalled the renaming until this month.
Councillor Stuart Marshall, who has been on the committee for the past 15 years, said: "Julie has represented Hawick and Teviotdale bowling on the world stage.
"She has excelled on the world stage and we are ever so proud of her.
"Everyone in Hawick is fully supportive of the arena being named after our greatest player."