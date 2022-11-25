Brother's home town tribute for Dumfries DJ Jamie Roy
A celebration of the life of Scottish DJ Jamie Roy - who died earlier this year - is being held in his home town.
It has been organised by his older brother, Lee Clark, on Saturday at the spot where they started their Funktion nights together 13 years ago.
Lee plans two more nights at The Venue nightclub in Dumfries before bringing them to an end.
He said he hoped anyone who had attended the events in the past would come along to remember his brother.
The DJ was just 33 when he died in September and was described by others in the industry as a "special person" and an "incredible human".
His older brother said he wanted to celebrate his life in the town where their musical journeys began.
"I've been a DJ for a long time, probably 30 years to be exact, and Jamie used to always come in when I was DJ-ing at home or practising if I had a gig at the weekend or whatever," Lee said.
"It didn't take Jamie long to catch on and get interested in what was happening.
"He used to come and hassle me all the time for records.
"He got his own set-up but I gave him records to practise on and I taught him to DJ but he quickly learned the rest of it himself."
It was to take Jamie far away from home.
"He started off with me and then he quickly went away and did his own thing," Lee said.
"He started producing music and then he went and moved to Ibiza - I'm not exactly sure when - but I think it would be about 10 years ago.
"He couldn't stay here, he was never going to progress."
Lee said his brother rapidly made a name for himself.
"You have to move on and that's exactly what he did - he went to Ibiza and then it just accelerated from there," he said.
"He was the most likeable person ever and everybody loved Jamie, so it was very, very easy for him to progress quickly.
"He was a good DJ, he was a really good producer - just a great guy and a great brother."
Lee said he was still coming to terms with his little brother's death two months ago.
"I've not seen him as much as I normally would over the last couple of years because he has been so busy, he's been all over the world DJ-ing," he said.
"When he has been home, he's been home just for a couple of days and he's been away again.
"Sometimes I just think he's actually still away and we're just waiting on him to come back home for a weekend to see his family and stuff but, unfortunately, that's not going to be the case."
Jamie's career was on a rapid upward trajectory before he died.
"He was right on the cusp of breaking into the big, big time," Lee said.
"He's got this song coming out very shortly, which is with one of the biggest producers in the world.
"It's an amazing song - if it doesn't go top 10, I'll be very surprised. It's a massive tune."
Lee will hold two more of their Funktion events - one on Saturday and one on Boxing Day - before calling it a day.
"Me and Jamie started this club night in 2009, never did I think that I would still be doing it monthly 13 years later," he said.
"I've just come to the thinking that I'm not going to carry it on without Jamie."
This weekend, though, will be a chance to celebrate his brother's life.
"We're going to start off playing the music that we started at the club in 2009 and progress right up to the music that we still play today," Lee said.
"If you were there when we started in 2009 and then you stopped going clubbing, or if you came in the middle part of the journey or you were really new to come into the club night, please come."
He said the last events would hopefully capture the spirit of the club nights he and his brother brought to the town.
"The music will bring back loads of memories for everybody," he said.
"Some people have messaged to say the pair of you playing The Venue have been some of the best nights of their life in Dumfries."
It is that spirit Lee hopes to capture as a fitting send-off to his brother.