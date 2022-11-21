Paraglider rescued after failed Southern Uplands take-off attempt
A paraglider sparked a rescue operation in the Southern Uplands after a failed take-off attempt ended in injury.
The incident happened near the summit of Tinto Hill at 11:45 on Saturday.
Moffat and Strathclyde Police Mountain Rescue Teams were both called out after reports that someone had got into difficulties.
The paraglider had attempted to take off and had been dragged along the ground and ended up with a dislocated knee and had to be helped off the hill.
More than a dozen members of the two rescue teams attended the incident.
They reached the scene, provided pain relief and used a stretcher to take the casualty to a waiting ambulance.