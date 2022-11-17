Thaw averted at the only ice rink in the Borders
Curlers at the only ice rink in the Borders can now be assured of a solid surface after accepting a grant for new ice-making machinery.
The Borders Ice Rink in Kelso plays host to almost 400 curlers, as well as dozens of skaters.
But refrigeration breakdowns often led to unplanned closures and cancellations as the ice started to melt.
This week a cheque for £75,000 was handed over by the Fallago Environment Fund.
Andrew Wemyss, chair of the Borders Ice Rink, said: "The plant machinery we have just now is outdated, unreliable, and very difficult to find parts for.
"This curling season was delayed by two weeks because of the latest breakdown.
"This amazing grant will allow us to have good, reliable plant machinery that will keep the ice how we want it, and also be more efficient and lead to lower bills."
The Borders Ice Rink first opened in 1964, and has produced several international players, including 2007 senior world champions Keith Prentice and Tommy Fleming, world junior silver medallist Cameron Bryce, and world junior gold medallist from last year, Angus Bryce.
The ice-making refrigeration units at Kelso date back to the the mid-1980s.
David Melrose from Duns, who was part of the GB team that claimed silver at the 2019 world wheelchair curling championships, is delighted that the system is to be replaced.
He said: "If the rink wasn't here I would have to travel to Stirling or Edinburgh for training facilities.
"It's a very well used rink and it is important that we have a reliable ice-making plant."
A total of 24 curling clubs use the Borders Ice Rink for practice and tournaments.
Gareth Baird, chair of the Fallago Environment Fund, handed over the cheque this week.
He said: "We're delighted that these windfarm-generated funds are helping to ensure a sustainable future for curling and skating in the Scottish Borders."
The new equipment is currently being purchased with installation scheduled for early in the new year.