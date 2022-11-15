Youths sought after teenager found hurt on Dumfries road
- Published
Police are trying to trace a group of young people seen on a bridge near to the road where a 17-year-old was found seriously hurt at the weekend.
Emergency services were called out to the A75 in Dumfries at about 03:30 on Saturday.
The teenager was found badly injured between Castle Douglas Road and Glasgow Road and taken to hospital.
Police are keen to speak to a group of young people seen on the Hardthorn Road bridge between 02:45 and 03:30.
Det Sgt Kelly Douglas said they were still working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and how the teenager ended up on the A75.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and in particular the group of young people we know were in the area as they may have information which could prove useful," she said.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone else with any information or perhaps dashcam footage which has not yet been passed to police."