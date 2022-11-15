Family tribute to woman who died in Kelso crash
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a Kelso woman who died in a crash near her home town on Friday.
Janette Davidson, 72, was fatally injured in the two-vehicle accident on the B6397 shortly before 09:00.
In a statement, her relatives said she would be "greatly missed by her family and the community".
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which involved her grey Kia Venga and a red Mercedes GLE 300 and police have appealed for witnesses.
The road was shut for several hours as a result of the crash.
A short family statement also thanked the emergency services for their efforts.
"We are very grateful to all of the first response teams who were at the scene and for the ongoing support they continue to provide," it added.