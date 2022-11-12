Appeal after man found seriously injured on road in Dumfries
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured on the A75 in Dumfries.
Police said the man was discovered at about 03:30 between Castle Douglas Road and Glasgow Road.
He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he is undergoing treatment.
Det Insp Hayley Little said it was unclear how the man came to be on the road.
Officers are currently trying to build a timeline of events leading up to the incident and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Insp Little added: "We are appealing to anyone who was on the A75 or the Hardthorn Road, which passes over the top of the A75, around this time and who may have seen something.
"We are also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from the A75 or the Hardthorn Road around the time of the incident."