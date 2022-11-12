Man, 79, and woman, 85, killed in two-vehicle crash
A 79-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman have died after an two-vehicle crash in the Borders.
The accident, which involved red Kia Venga and a blue Kia Sportage, happened at about 16:30 on Friday on the A697, near Lauder.
Police said the man, who was the driver of the Venga, and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the Sportage was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The road, between Carfraemill and Greenlaw, was closed for around seven hours while an investigation was carried out.
Sgt Kosmas Papakyriakou said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those involved in this incident.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and we are appealing for anyone who was on the A697 around this time and who witnessed the crash or either vehicle on the road beforehand to contact us.
"I would also ask drivers with dash-cam footage who were in the area to contact us if they believe they can assist."