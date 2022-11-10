Ex-teacher admits abusing boys at cricket clubs
A former teacher has admitted targeting teenage boys for sexual abuse at a school and cricket grounds.
Gordon Barkham, 78, of Melrose, repeatedly offered one of his victims money to perform a sex act on him.
He admitted the offence in 2014 and also indecently assaulting two other boys at cricket clubs.
Sentence was deferred until next month and he was remanded in custody at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Barkham admitted directing sexual communications at one teenager and repeatedly offering him money for sexual acts at a cricket club between February and May in 2014.
He also pled guilty to indecently assaulting two other boys at cricket clubs - one of them was also subjected to sexual abuse by him at a secondary school.
Barkham began molesting one boy when he was aged 14 in 1976 and subjected him to repeated abuse.
Advocate depute Gavin Dewar said that the former PE teacher had told the teenager that he was carrying out a survey when he first sexually touched him.
The prosecutor said the victim later told Barkham that the abuse had to stop and the teacher told him not to tell anyone.
Previous offences
Barkham went on to sexually abuse another boy who was aged 15 in 1990.
The court heard that the pensioner was previously jailed for two years for sexual offences against young male school pupils in 1980 and was released after serving a year of the sentence.
Defence counsel Jennifer Bain KC said she would address the court in mitigation at a further hearing.
The judge, Lord Armstrong, ordered a criminal justice work report be prepared on Barkham ahead of sentencing next month.
He placed him on the sex offenders register and referred his case to Scottish ministers in connection with protection of vulnerable groups legislation.
Lord Armstrong told Barkham, who had been on bail, that he would be remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.