NHS Borders monitors high levels of scarlet fever
The health board in the Scottish Borders has said it is monitoring "unseasonably high" numbers of scarlet fever cases in the region.
Parents have been asked to be aware of the symptoms so that early treatment with antibiotics can be given.
Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness that mainly affects children under 10 but people of any age can get it.
Initial symptoms include a sore throat, headache, high temperature, flushed cheeks and a swollen tongue.
It is followed by a distinctive pink/red rash a day or two later.
NHS Borders said it would usually clear up after about a week but anyone who thinks they or a child may have it has been asked to contact a GP for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
"Due to the contagious nature of scarlet fever, if you or your child has the illness, please stay at home for at least 24 hours after starting treatment with antibiotics," it added.
"Further information about scarlet fever can be found on the NHS Inform website."