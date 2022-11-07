Kelso man jailed for seven years for raping two women
A man who raped a woman after she had offered him a place to stay for the night has been jailed for seven years.
Kurt Muir, 37, from Kelso, struck having earlier been physically and sexually abusive to another woman.
He pled guilty to eight charges last month including raping both women, assault, threatening behaviour and possession of pepper spray.
Lord Beckett jailed him at the High Court in Glasgow and ordered that he be supervised for five years on release.
Prosecutor Alexander Sutherland had previously told how the second victim had initially contacted Muir to fix a tyre on her car in March 2020. They eventually ended up at a house in Jedburgh.
Muir missed his bus home and the woman said he could sleep on the sofa.
He then tried to kiss the woman, but she told him it was "never happening".
She went to bed but was wakened in the early hours by Muir raping her.
His first victim was repeatedly raped by him at different addresses in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, between 2017 and 2019.
The court heard he also threw knives at her, tried to throw her out of a window and threatened her with pepper spray.
In addition to his jail term, Muir, who had previous convictions, was also put on the sex offenders register.