Can a Stranraer to Eyemouth bike route bring in millions?
A new coast-to-coast cycling route across Scotland hopes to generate millions of pounds for the economy.
The Stranraer to Eyemouth project is aiming to be delivered in time for the 2023 UCI World Championships next year.
It is targeting experienced road cyclists with a challenging 250-mile route across testing terrain.
It is part of wider efforts to make the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway the country's leading destination for cycling over the next decade.
The hope is the coast-to-coast route could attract up to 175,000 new visitors a year, spending more than £13m but can it be achieved?
Paula Ward, of South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), which has backed the project with £350,000 for its delivery, said it filled a gap in the area's provision.
"It's a new product that will be aimed at experienced cyclists who feel comfortable cycling on the road," she said.
"The route has been designed with the communities at the heart of it.
"People will see our towns, our villages, our hamlets.
"They will see our heritage and our history, they will see some of our most important and stunning landscape and they will come across hidden gems that if they didn't go by bike they would never discover."
But what do cyclists think of the plan?
Scottish Cycling endurance coach Evan Oliphant, a former elite road cyclist based in Innerleithen, said this kind of long-distance route was growing in popularity.
"This is a great addition to the area as the increase in people cycling has grown through the pandemic," he said.
"New specific cycling routes planned like this one across southern Scotland help massively with keeping people active and giving them great roads to cycle on.
"These cycling routes become popular in the areas and bring lots of visitors with them who want to complete the routes."
Sally Hinchcliffe is convenor of Cycling Dumfries, a group representing riders of all levels and said she believed there was "massive potential" for sustainable tourism in the area.
She said better signage would be a bonus but had concerns about the failure to fill in "gaps" in the region's cycling network and the absence of some of the most scenic parts of Dumfries and Galloway from the route.
"We hope this is just the start and that future projects will actually build new routes that are accessible to all cyclists, including those on adaptive bikes - as we celebrate the paracycling world championships," she said.
"Then we could start to see some real benefits for visitors and residents alike."
Trailbrakes Biking Holidays in Kirkcudbright have been running tours since 2006 across northern England and Scotland and have seen similar coast-to-coast routes flourish.
Pete Corson said he hoped the south of Scotland one could emulate that success.
"One of the amazing things about other routes - and this one is no different - is that it takes people to some of the more remote towns and villages," he said.
"This can bring a much-needed income source for businesses, from those directly involved in tourism - like B&Bs and hotels - to local shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants.
"One thing that cyclists like to do is eat!"
He said that once a route was signposted and recognised it could attract people in large numbers.
"It will also be a great way of bringing people to the area without increasing the number of cars," he said.
"So it won't detract from the things that many people come to the south of Scotland for - open spaces, fresh air and a sense of tranquility."
However, he said public transport links to the route might prove a challenge but his business was set up to help with such logistics.
"Another challenge, which can hopefully be easily remedied, is for accommodation providers to provide cyclists with the things they need," he added.
"Mainly this would be a safe place to store their bicycles overnight but a few things to help them wash or clean their bikes and to dry their clothes would also be beneficial."
There is still time to work on improving provision around the route as its launch target is the UCI World Championships - billed as the biggest cycling event ever - in Glasgow and at other locations Scotland.
Ms Ward said that was a major opportunity.
"We are going to welcome the world in August 2023, we're going to have 11 days of international class competition.
"This is our time, it is our time to stake our claim on being the home of the bike.
"It was created here 200 years ago by Kirkpatrick Macmillan so there is nowhere else in the world that has that claim and we want to take it and make sure that we unlock it for the benefit of our region and our environment."