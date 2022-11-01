Rapist Lincoln Thomson struck off care worker register
A rapist has been struck off the care worker register after a hearing found his conduct was "fundamentally incompatible" with the profession.
Lincoln Thomson, formerly of Kelso, was jailed in March for raping two women while they slept.
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said it raised "significant concerns" about his values.
It ruled his fitness to practise was impaired and ordered his removal from the care worker register.
Thomson was sentenced to four-and-half years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this year.
He had denied the offences but was found guilty of two charges of rape.
The SSSC said registered social service workers should not act in a manner which "questions their suitability to work within the profession".
It said the conviction was at the "very highest end" of the types of case it would consider and the concerns it raised were "very serious".
It concluded the behaviour fell "far below" the standards expected of care workers and failure to take action would undermine the integrity of the SSSC register and ordered Thomson's removal.