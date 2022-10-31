Stranraer school closed after gas leak detected
- Published
A primary school in south west Scotland has been closed after a gas leak was detected.
About 200 pupils have been sent home from Rephad Primary in Stranraer as a result of the incident.
It happened on the first day back for children in Dumfries and Galloway following the October holidays.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said all classes at the primary school were affected and the site was expected to reopen on Tuesday as normal.
Waseem Hanif, of gas distribution company SGN, said they were called out to the school on Monday morning in their capacity as Scotland's gas emergency service.
"Our engineers carried out safety checks and made safe by disconnecting the gas service to the school," he said.
"The problem is with internal pipework as there are no issues with our gas network."