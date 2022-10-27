Health board plea for patience after worker abuse
NHS Borders has urged the public to be "patient and kind" after it dealt with more than 1,000 incidents of aggression or violence towards staff last year.
About 250 cases involved verbal abuse with almost 770 recorded as physical aggression - two involving weapons.
The Freedom of Information (FOI) request figures show victims included temporary staff and students.
NHS Borders said it was working to tackle the issue but asked patients and visitors to play their part.
Last year the health board reported a "significant increase" in "poor behaviour" by the public.
Figures for 2021/22 show there were 1,035 incidents officially recorded.
Eight of them were so serious they had to be reported under RIDDOR regulations - a programme for recording serious injuries such as fractures, scalding and a loss of consciousness.
NHS Borders said it worked in partnership with the Safer Communities Anti-Social Behaviour Unit and Police Scotland to reduce and address instances of violence and aggression.
However, it asked everyone coming to hospital to let staff do their jobs without the fear of "harm or aggression".
"It is normal to feel anxious if you or your loved one is waiting to get treatment or help, but please remember that our staff are there to help you, not to be abused," it said in a statement.
"During the period March 2021 to March 2022 there have been more than 1,000 reported instances of violence or aggression against our staff.
"That is over 1,000 times that a valued member of our hardworking team has experienced abuse whilst trying to do their job."
It said any incidents would be treated "very seriously".
"If you need support or treatment from our health professionals, whether you are on a waiting list or sitting in our waiting areas, out in the community or in hospital, please remember to be patient and be kind," the statement added.
"It is important to note that there are instances of aggression that can occur as a result of a patient's condition and our staff are trained and supported to manage these."