Borders Railway campaigners advised to get the bus
- Published
Campaigners seeking to extend the Borders Railway have been advised take a bus to their annual general meeting.
Industrial action on 29 October means there are not expected to be any trains running to Galashiels.
The Campaign for Borders Rail (CBR) said anybody needing to use public transport should get information on the Edinburgh to Galashiels bus route.
Campaign members are due to meet at 12:30 on Saturday with a public section scheduled to start at 14:00.
The CBR was set up in 1999 to press for the reintroduction of rail services to the Scottish Borders.
Although a line reopened in 2015 between Edinburgh and Tweedbank it decided to continue to lobby for the railway to be extended to Carlisle.
Its AGM is scheduled to be held at the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre in Galashiels but it coincides with planned strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in a dispute over pay.
The campaign group has advised members and anyone else wishing to attend that no trains are expected to run to the town on the day and they should make alternative arrangements.