E-bikes worth £14,000 stolen from garage in Innerleithen

The robbers took a turbo levo hard tail and a Bergamont ladies' hybrid

Thieves made off with e-bikes worth £14,000 after breaking into a garage in the Borders.

The robbery took place at a property on Traquair Road, Innerleithen, at some time between Thursday morning and 06:40 on Friday.

Police said the electric bikes taken were a Whyte e160s light blue metallic, a turbo levo hard tail and a Bergamont ladies' hybrid.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The Whyte e160s was one of the bikes stolen

