E-bikes worth £14,000 stolen from garage in Innerleithen
Thieves made off with e-bikes worth £14,000 after breaking into a garage in the Borders.
The robbery took place at a property on Traquair Road, Innerleithen, at some time between Thursday morning and 06:40 on Friday.
Police said the electric bikes taken were a Whyte e160s light blue metallic, a turbo levo hard tail and a Bergamont ladies' hybrid.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
