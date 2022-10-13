Borders Railway extension delay frustrations aired
An MP has voiced his frustrations at the time being taken to bring forward plans to extend the Borders Railway.
John Lamont, who represents Berwickshire, Selkirk and Roxburgh, raised his concerns with UK Transport Minister Kevin Foster.
He accused transport officials of "dragging their feet" over taking the line beyond its Tweedbank terminus.
Mr Foster said he was "only too keen" to enhance cross-border links and was looking at what future steps to take.
The Borders Railway - which opened in 2015 - runs from Edinburgh to Tweedbank.
There have been repeated calls to take it through Hawick and Newcastleton and on to Carlisle.
Earlier this year, the then prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed that talks were ongoing about extending the line.
However, Mr Lamont said there was growing frustration at how long it was taking.
"Transport officials are delaying and dragging their feet over the next steps to extend the Borders Railway to Hawick, Newcastleton and on to Carlisle," he said.
"The lack of progress is frustrating for me, local campaigners and my local council."
He asked Mr Foster to "urgently speed up" the process in order to deliver better transport links across the Borders.
The transport minister said work was ongoing to decide the best way forward.
"We are currently considering advice regarding next steps for the proposals and, in particular, I am keen to see a feasibility study get under way in terms of restoration of the whole rail route," he said.
He said he would provide Mr Lamont with more details in future in writing.