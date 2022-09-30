Inspectors seek to cancel Newbridge care home's registration
- Published
Inspectors are taking legal action to cancel a care home's registration after none of the improvements they called for were carried out.
The Care Inspectorate (CI) raised "serious and significant concerns" about Dalawoodie House near Dumfries.
A notice was issued in June seeking improvements to management, working practices and care at the site.
However, a further inspection found the issues had not been tackled prompting the move to cancel its registration.
The CI carried out unannounced visits to the Newbridge facility - which currently has 26 residents - in February, April and June this year.
It found provision "unsatisfactory" in four categories and "weak" in the other and called for a string of improvements.
None have been carried out and further concerns have been raised.
"Because of this, we have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the provider's registration of the care home," said a CI spokesperson.
"This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents.
"We are working closely with partners including Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time."
It said it understood it was a "distressing time" for residents but its priority was their "health, safety and wellbeing".
'Concerning time'
DGHSCP said it was aware of the move and had been providing support and assistance at the privately-operated facility.
Chief Officer Julie White said: "This is an extremely difficult and concerning time for residents of Dalawoodie Care Home and their families.
"DGHSCP's prime concern in this situation is the health and wellbeing of residents.
"We are maintaining a presence at the care home meantime, to ensure that care is provided at a high standard."