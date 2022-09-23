Rapist who filmed abuse of young girl in Dumfries is jailed
A man who recorded himself raping and abusing a young girl has been jailed for almost eight years.
William Skeats, 55, had earlier admitted preying on the child at locations in Dumfries between 2017 and 2021, starting when she was 11.
Police had discovered two videos and 415 photos on his mobile phone of what he had done.
He was jailed for a total of seven years and nine months at the High Court in Glasgow.
Skeats will also be supervised for a further three years on his release.
He had previously pled guilty to five charges including the rape and sexual assault of the girl.
'Atrocious conduct'
Lord Beckett told him: "This has had a disastrous effect on the health and wellbeing of the victim.
"The impact has been truly profound.
"For such atrocious conduct, there is no alternative to a substantial period of imprisonment."
A previous hearing in Edinburgh was told how his victim confided in her mother in August last year.
Prosecutor Leigh Lawrie said: "When asked what was wrong, she started to cry and described what Skeats had been doing to her.
"Her mother immediately drove to Dumfries police station.
"As she did, her daughter continued to describe what had happened."
Skeats had also faced other allegations, which prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas for.
This included threatening behaviour towards the same girl amid claims he showed her he had firearms, instructed her to reload a handgun and discharge an air rifle.