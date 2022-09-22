Urgent action plan launched at Covid care home
By David Knox
BBC Scotland Selkirk
- Published
A care home at the centre of the worst Covid outbreak in the Scottish Borders has been further criticised by government inspectors.
In May and June, 2020, eight elderly residents at Saltgreens in Eyemouth died from the virus.
Members of staff were later disciplined over alleged lockdown breaches, and inspectors issued a list of required improvements to be made.
Urgent action is now being taken after fresh problems were identified.
Inspectors arrived at Saltgreens in August to assess if any progress had been made since their two visits last year.
Management at the Chapel Street facility, which can house up to 35 elderly residents, had been issued with required actions needed to address concerns.
But the Care Inspectorate last month discovered that none of the six improvements had been completed, and they also found further issues regarding staffing and the care offered to residents.
Inspectors from the watchdog body highlighted that there was "insufficient" staff "working under pressure" with "some aspects of care and support missed or delayed".
Staffing concerns
The damning report, which scored the home "weak" for staffing and for meeting residents' needs, also stated that "improvements must be made to ensure people are supported to get the most out of life".
The report concluded: "Feedback we received from supported people, relatives and staff expressed concerns about staffing levels."
As well as causing the deaths of eight residents, the Covid outbreak in 2020 also led to 16 other residents and members of staff becoming ill.
Five members of staff, including the then manager, were disciplined a few months later for alleged breaches of lockdown rules.
Operators, Scottish Borders Council, were presented with two damning reports from the Care Inspectorate last year over how the home was being run.
The local authority was given further requirements for improvement this week.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that an action plan has been developed as a matter of urgency.
"The adult social care senior management team is working closely with the Saltgreens staff team on the plan as well as undertaking ongoing and robust monitoring to ensure that the requirements and areas for improvement identified in the report are met within agreed timeframes.
"We would also like to reassure residents and family carers that we are fully committed to working with managers to improve the service being provided at Saltgreens."
Inspectors are due to return to the Eyemouth care home next month.