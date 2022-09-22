All options explored to safeguard Alpha Solway jobs
The first minister has said all options will be explored to safeguard jobs at a firm hit by a fall in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE).
Alpha Solway confirmed last week it was reviewing staff numbers at its two factories in Dumfries.
South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth raised the issue at the Scottish Parliament.
Nicola Sturgeon said discussions were ongoing over what could be done to help alleviate the situation.
Alpha Solway - which is part of the Globus Group - landed a major contract in 2020 to supply PPE to NHS Scotland.
Last year it announced plans to create about 300 jobs but staffing levels in Dumfries have only reached about 120.
Now it has warned that a drop in demand has forced the review of staffing numbers.
Mr Smyth said it remained important to have resilience in supplies in future.
"Of course the overall level of PPE we need may well have been reduced but surely one of the lessons of the pandemic is that never again should we rely on importing PPE - it should be manufactured here in Scotland," he said.
"Will the first minister urgently investigate the government's approach to the purchase of PPE and the stopping of NHS orders so we can avoid any further job losses at Alpha Solway and ensure we have that vital future resilience when it comes to PPE?"
Ms Sturgeon said Alpha Solway had been a partner of the Scottish government during the pandemic and its "important contribution" was much appreciated.
"During the pandemic we did build a resilient PPE manufacturing sector in Scotland - I think that is important," she said.
"I think it is important that we maintain that, of course, to reduce any dependence on imported PPE in future."
'Concerning time'
However, she said that demand had "understandably slowed" since the peak of the pandemic and work was continuing to learn lessons and develop a "new approach" to provision.
"I know this is a concerning time for the company's staff," she added.
"The business minister has spoken with the company, though, and offered the full support of Scottish government and South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE).
"SOSE in particular is engaging with the company to explore all options and will offer any assistance that might be required."