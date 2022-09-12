Duns driver admits Christmas Day fatal crash charge
- Published
A motorist has admitted causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving on Christmas Day in 2020.
Ian Methven, 30, was cycling on the A6105 in the Borders when he was struck by a blue Ford Focus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Keith Halliday, 50, of Duns, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and causing his vehicle to collide with Mr Methven.
Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until 24 October.
The accident happened on the stretch of the road between Brieryhill and Manderston.
Halliday was given an interim ban from driving ahead of his sentencing next month.