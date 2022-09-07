Diabetic driver jailed over woman's crash death near Eastriggs
- Published
A diabetic driver who caused a woman's death by driving dangerously has been jailed for four years.
David Day, 54, of Dumfries, swerved onto the wrong side of the A75 near Eastriggs and hit 55-year-old Esme Henderson's car in August 2020.
The former taxi driver had earlier pled guilty at a hearing in Glasgow.
The court previously heard "on the balance of probabilities" Day had been suffering low blood sugar levels at the time of the incident.
Day had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2016.
However, concerns were later raised about how he managed his condition.
Prosecutor Leanne McQuillan told how a number of motorists were alarmed by Day's driving on the day of the crash.
One witness saw him on the M6 near Cumbria and reported having seen a Volkswagen Golf "weaving all over the motorway".
'Genuine sorrow'
Other drivers then noticed Day as he went onto the A75 - including one who had to dodge being struck.
Another had to blast her horn and slam on her brakes.
Day was quizzed by police in February 2021 and stated: "I am aware I was involved in a fatal road traffic collision.
"I have no recollection of this or the journey preceding."
Barry Smith, defending, said Day had "genuine sorrow and remorse" for what happened.
He was jailed for four years and four months at the High Court in Lanark.
Lord Beckett also banned Day from the road for seven years and 10 months.