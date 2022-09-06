Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago.
The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006.
Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold Case Unit has been working to establish the woman's identity.
They now believe she may have entered water in the Dublin Bay area.
This is based on tidal flows, the weather and the location of where the body was found.
The woman is thought to have been in the water for up to six months, so may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006.
Forensic work has indicated that she was aged between 30 and 50, was of thin build, and between 4ft 11in and 5ft 4in tall.
She was wearing size 10 black Bay Trading trousers, a white BHS size 34C bra and tan-coloured tights.
An updated facial reconstruction image of "Port Logan Woman" was produced last year.
Dr Maureen Taylor, co-director of the Scottish Cold Case Unit at GCU, said: "The team have been undertaking a number of inquiries around the clothing she was wearing, a geographical profile of the location she was found, sea and air incidents and missing women from the UK and Ireland.
"Although she was found in south-west Scotland, it may be that she had lived in, spent time in, or had travelled to or from Ireland.
"Is there a friend or relative that you haven't heard from or lost contact with who may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006? Is there someone who used to come to your place of work or leisure activities that you no longer see?"
Dr Taylor added: "We hope the facial reconstruction jogs someone's memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be."
Anyone with information can email ColdCaseUnit@gcu.ac.uk or complete a form online at https://bit.ly/3bQA2hD.