Ten-year target for cycling in southern Scotland
A cycling strategy for southern Scotland hopes to make the bike become the most popular choice for shorter everyday journeys in the next 10 years.
Councillors in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders are being asked to endorse that ambition.
It is hoped it could help the region become Scotland's leading cycling destination.
The strategy aims to make the bike "embedded into the daily fabric" of the lives of residents and visitors.
The South of Scotland Cycling Strategy is the first to involve both local authority areas in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
It hopes to build on the UCI world championships next year which will see a number of events staged in the region.
If endorsed by the councils, it will be officially launched to coincide with stage two of the Tour of Britain coming to the Borders.
A report said cycling in Scotland was at a "watershed moment" and it was vital to capitalise on that.
The strategy said that with adventure tourism and mountain biking growing in popularity there was the opportunity to generate a significant economic boost.
In addition it highlighted the health benefits associated with increasing the number of people travelling by bicycle.
However, it warned they would have to work "collaboratively and relentlessly" in order to ensure the area became a "world-class cycling destination of excellence".