Euro Gateway goal after Cairnryan green freeport bid dropped
An alternative method of boosting the economy around the port of Cairnryan is being pursued after a bid to create a green freeport was dropped.
Dumfries and Galloway Council shelved its original plans after excluding P&O Ferries from the project as a result of its mass sacking of staff.
It is now looking at creating an enterprise area instead.
The local authority said it believed that could still bring significant benefits to south west Scotland.
The SouthWest Euro Gateway was originally created to seek green freeport status in order to benefit from special tax, duty and customs rules.
Two sites in Scotland will be selected to benefit from the status which also carries additional standards around jobs and climate change north of the border.
The local authority was working with other groups - including P&O Ferries - on its bid.
However, it decided the company had no place in its plans after it sacked hundreds of workers via video message.
That decision resulted in the council reluctantly agreeing to drop the bid.
'Unique selling points'
It will now seek to create some kind of enterprise area around the port instead.
The move would see it benefit from streamlined planning processes, non-domestic rates relief and support from Skills Development Scotland.
It has opened talks with the Scottish government about the proposals.
Katie Hagmann, who chairs the council's economy and resources committee, said it was "still committed" to helping the area.
"We recognise that the ports and area around Cairnryan still have huge untapped resources," she said.
"We will pursue all avenues open to us to utilise that potential and promote the unique selling points of the surrounding area."