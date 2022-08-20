Allotment holders warn they won't go without a fight
By David Knox
BBC Scotland Selkirk
- Published
Gardeners in Peebles are refusing to give up on their allotments despite a court ruling against them.
The 52 plots sit within a wider area of land owned by Ayr-based company Moorbrook Textiles.
Although the allotments association previously won an appeal to prevent being moved, the landowner has now successfully blocked a community takeover.
Moorbrook Textiles declined to comment on the recent ruling.
The entire 5.6 acres (2.3 hectares) has also now been listed for sale as a development site.
Ever since Moorbrook closed its March Street Mill in 2015, with the loss of 87 jobs, a tussle has ensued between the neighbouring allotment holders and the company.
The Scottish government's appeals division sided with the gardeners during an initial planning application to build 69 houses.
Peebles Community Trust also took forward proposals for a community purchase of the entire site, with plans for 30 affordable homes and a care facility, while retaining all of the allotments.
But last month a ruling at Selkirk Sheriff Court saw the site removed from the right-to-buy register.
Several potential buyers have viewed the land since it went on the market last week as a development opportunity.
The allotment holders responded to the court ruling by holding an open day, where hundreds of signatures and comments were added to a Wall of Discontent.
Chair of Peebles Allotments Association, Ian Mewett, believes support for the allotments has never been stronger.
He said: "When we first started fighting against being moved in 2016 we went down onto the High Street and gathered 1,500 signatures in four hours.
"The people of Peebles are right behind us and, while the court ruling is disappointing, we have them on our side.
"Our message to potential developers is that we will fight all the way to keep our allotments."
As well as 52 separate allotment plots, the association has community areas, wild flower section and even facilities for the town's 'in-bloom' groups.
Allotments association secretary John Falla said: "We are very concerned that while the Scottish government's message is to grow, grow, grow and everybody should have an allotment, there are 52 holder in Peebles who are very likely to lose theirs."
Moorbrook Textiles also declined to comment on the subsequent sale listing of the site.