Star of Caledonia Scotland-England landmark set to shrink
Plans have been lodged to reduce the size of a landmark sculpture on the Scotland-England border.
They would see the the £7m Star of Caledonia shrink to about 80% of its original proposed proportions.
The project hopes to attract about 100,000 visitors a year to Gretna and generate £4m for the economy.
An application for a variation of planning permission said it would still provide a welcome to Scotland for drivers and rail users.
The story of the proposed structure at the Scotland-England border goes back about two decades.
It was first suggested as a way of helping the area to recover following the foot-and-mouth outbreak of 2001.
The idea was to emulate the success enjoyed by the Angel of the North at Gateshead and a competition was launched to decide how it should look.
In 2011, a giant star - a collaboration between the late Charles Jencks and Cecil Balmond - was selected as the winning design for the scheme.
However, with little funding in place it looked unlikely to go ahead when it missed out on Creative Scotland support three years later.
Visitor expectations
Planning permission was extended to keep its hopes alive and fresh financial support was eventually secured.
Backing from South of Scotland Enterprise was announced last year which breathed new life into the scheme.
It should help to unlock a funding package from renewable energy firm Community Windpower and the Borderlands Growth Deal to finally allow the project to go ahead.
A bid for a non-material variation in its planning consent has been lodged for the scheme which was originally intended to be 40m (130ft) tall.
It is now being proposed to reduce it in size by 20% which it is said can be achieved while still meeting the "artistic aesthetic and visitor experience expectations".
The Gretna Landmark Trust also wants to construct a pathway to the structure in order to ensure the project meets disabled access legislation.