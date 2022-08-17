Water ban lifted in Fife but not in Borders
Water abstraction bans on the River Eden in Fife have been lifted after recent rainfall.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) thanked farmers in the area for their "strong compliance".
However, it has confirmed licence suspensions on the River Tweed in the Borders will go ahead.
It said the Tweed continued to show "signs of stress and little improvement" from "limited recent rainfall" in the area.
The majority of water abstraction licences on the River Eden were suspended from Sunday, prompting warnings of potential crop failure.
They are now in a position to be lifted but new suspensions will start on parts of the Tweed from midnight on Thursday.
Sepa said that prolonged dry weather was still forecast which meant any improvement in the situation was likely to be short-term and water users were still being urged to be "efficient".