Sewage leak blamed for illness in River Tweed swimmers
By David Knox
BBC Scotland Selkirk
- Published
Warning signs are being erected along a section of a Borders river after six children became ill while swimming earlier this week.
A leaking sewage pipe in the River Tweed was discovered close to Cardrona on Thursday.
Several parents contacted the authorities after their children complained of high temperatures, sore stomachs and diarrhoea.
Scottish Borders Council have now asked for everyone to stay out of the river.
A spokeswoman for the local authority said: "We are erecting signs asking for people not to swim or paddle in this part of the River Tweed."
A Sepa spokesperson said: "We're aware of an ongoing issue at Cardrona, where untreated sewage is leaking from within a pipe where it crosses the River Tweed.
"Parts of the River Tweed are also in 'significant level' for water scarcity, with low water levels meaning the discharge could be more noticeable and less diluted."
Scottish Water has investigated the issue and believed the pipe is privately owned.
As spokesperson said: "We investigated this issue when it was reported to us. We believe this is a private pipe and it is the responsibility of its owner to repair.
"Sepa are aware of this issue and are liaising directly with the private owner."