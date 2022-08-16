Glasgow Girl's art found in attic to go on display
- Published
An exhibition is to be staged including previously unseen art by Dumfries-born Glasgow Girl Chris Fergusson.
Some of the paintings were discovered in the attic of her grandson Jim Henderson, a great supporter of her work, who died last year.
They will be put on display alongside work by her daughter Nan Fergusson who was also an accomplished artist.
The exhibition opens at the Harbour Cottage Gallery in Kirkcudbright on 29 August and runs until 10 September.
Chris Fergusson, who was born in Dumfries in 1876, was part of the group of artists and designers known as The Glasgow Girls.
Her work was included in the exhibition of that name held in 2010 at Kirkcudbright Town Hall and at Glasgow School of Art.
Over many years, it has also been included in exhibitions throughout Scotland, and in particular in Dumfries and Galloway.
Her daughter, Nan, born in Dumfries in 1910, had her work exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy and Royal Glasgow Institute of Fine Art.
It was following the death of Jim Henderson - Nan's son and Chris' grandson - that some paintings which have never before gone on display were discovered.
"One of our brothers held a lot of the paintings in his attic and he died last November," said his brother Hugh Henderson.
"It was only when we went through clearing his house that we realised there were so many paintings there.
"So we thought with some of them - and with some that we already had - it would be nice to put them together and have an exhibition, partly as a tribute to him because he was a great supporter of my grandmother's paintings."
Mr Henderson said it would be nice to take the work to a wider audience.
"We're very excited, we're really pleased to bring them out and give them an airing," he said.
"We know that people in the south-west, Kirkcudbright area like them, and they've been included in several exhibitions in the past."
All images are copyrighted.