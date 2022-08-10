Diabetic driver caused woman's crash death near Eastriggs
- Published
A diabetic driver has admitted causing a woman's death by dangerous driving on the A75 in southern Scotland.
David Day, 54, of Dumfries, swerved onto the wrong side of the road near Eastriggs and hit Esme Henderson's car.
An expert said that "on the balance of probabilities" Day had been suffering low blood sugar levels at the time.
The High Court in Glasgow heard Ms Henderson, 55, suffered a fatal neck injury in the accident on 5 August 2020.
A judge was told Day had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2016.
However, it emerged "concerns" were later raised by medics about how he managed his condition.
'Weaving all over the motorway'
Prosecutor Leanne McQuillan told the court how a number of motorists were alarmed by Day's driving on the day of the crash.
One witness saw him on the M6 near Cumbria and reported having seen a Volkswagen Golf "weaving all over the motorway".
Other drivers then noticed Day as he went onto the A75 - including one who had to dodge being struck.
Another had to blast her horn and slam on her brakes.
Ms McQuillan told the court Day had collided head on with the Nissan Qashqai being driven by Ms Henderson.
He was said to have shown "no reactions whatsoever" to avoid the collision and was airlifted to hospital afterwards.
When questioned by police in February last year he said: "I am aware I was involved in a fatal road traffic collision.
"I have no recollection of this or the journey preceding."
'Genuine sorrow'
Ms McQuillan also told judge Lord Beckett about Day's medical history.
This included a number of hypoglycaemic (low blood sugar) episodes being reported in the past.
She said his "compliance" with managing his diabetes was "variable" and concerns had been expressed by health professionals on "several occasions".
An expert told the court it was likely Day had been suffering low blood sugar levels when the crash happened but Ms McQuillan said it had not been checked at the time.
His QC said the driver had "genuine sorrow and remorse" for what happened.
He said his client knew how to react to low blood sugar but one professor suggested he may have been affected by "impaired awareness".
Day was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.