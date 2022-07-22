Baby alpaca saved by emergency plasma transfusion
- Published
A baby alpaca which needed an emergency plasma transfusion after being born prematurely at a farm in the Borders is said to be making "great progress".
Buddy arrived on Monday - more than three weeks early - at Beirhope Alpacas south of Kelso.
He was found "limp and pretty much lifeless" as the area experienced some of Scotland's highest temperatures.
However, thanks to emergency care from vets he is now back in his barn with his mother and is putting on weight.
Beirhope Alpacas owner Lynne Jobes said everything had unfolded very quickly on Monday morning.
"Buddy's mum Hattie was 315 days through her 340-day pregnancy," she said.
"Usually alpacas give birth. or 'unpack', between 8am and 2pm roughly.
"Due to the heat on Monday, we started our day much earlier and found Buddy flat, limp and pretty much lifeless on the paddock next to mum.
"His fleece was dry so we are guessing she took the unusual steps to deliver through the night, it was also really warm."
Ms Jobes said they immediately realised Buddy needed emergency care and contacted vets as well as other alpaca farms for plasma.
"Buddy couldn't sit or stand so wouldn't have had the colostrum from mum which is vital, within the first few hours of birth," she said.
"The plasma would help and give him the necessary antibodies."
Plasma came from Velvet Hall Alpacas in Innerleithen while powdered colostrum was gathered in Dumfries.
"As the plasma arrived - and the vet - it became clear Buddy was in a critical condition," said Ms Jobes.
"Unable to sit, stand or control his head I had spent the time while supplies were being collected in the shed with him helping him to feed off his mum."
When the vet arrived it was decided to transfer the baby alpaca - known as a cria - to the Kelso surgery of Galedin Vets as the heat in the barn was approaching 30C and he was "going downhill".
They were eventually able to give him a plasma transfusion and he was transferred to Galashiels but Ms Jobes said it was still touch and go whether he would survive.
'Bundle of loveliness'
"Prognosis for Buddy on Monday night was grim and not looking like he could recover," she said.
"However, he wanted to feed and by 10pm that night showed slight improvement.
"His improvement continued and Buddy made it through the night and by Tuesday his prognosis was looking better."
On Wednesday, he returned to Beirhope and has slowly been able to stand independently.
"Buddy is making great progress, we know we aren't out of the woods yet but all signs are great," said Ms Jobes.
"He's put on a kilo in weight, topping the scales at 5.2kg.
"He's just a gorgeous bundle of loveliness and has touched everyone's hearts."