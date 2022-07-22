Multi-million pound Annan harbour makeover plans unveiled
Multi-million pound plans have been lodged to transform the "half-forgotten" harbour of a south of Scotland town.
The proposals for Annan include the creation of a lagoon for recreational water sports.
The Annan Harbour Action Group (AHAG) is behind the plans to turn the area into a major attraction.
An £8.6m bid has been made to the UK government's Levelling Up fund to support the scheme.
A design statement outlines the scale of the project in the Dumfries and Galloway town.
It details Annan's history of fishing, trading, smuggling and shipbuilding which has "faded" over the past century.
It said that had left the town's waterfront area "blighted by disused buildings and contaminated land" and "derelict ships abandoned in a silted-up harbour".
The local community, led by AHAG, wants to revive it as an "important economic, cultural and environmental resource for the town's residents and visitors".
It is in the process of taking ownership of buildings and land in the area.
Among the key elements of the project is the creation of a tidal lagoon for kayaking and water sports.
A semi-derelict warehouse on the quayside has also been earmarked to be overhauled to accommodate a heritage and visitor centre with a cafe, bunkhouse, and training area.
A feasibility study has suggested it could draw in more than 11,000 visitors a year, generate millions of pounds for the local economy and create new employment opportunities.
Plans have now been submitted to Dumfries and Galloway Council in order to allow the project to progress.