Eyemouth bathing water warning lifted after sewage spill
A warning not to go swimming at Eyemouth beach has been lifted after a sewage pipe spill.
Waste water sprayed high into the air during the incident under the town's Toll Bridge on Tuesday.
The leak was stopped but the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) advised against entering nearby water as a "precautionary measure".
It said tests had delivered "excellent results" and it was now safe to remove the warning against bathing.
Water sampling will continue throughout the summer season on a routine basis.
Scottish Water has apologised for the incident and blamed the spill on a pipe joint failure during repair work.
