Sewage sprays out of pipe after joint failure in Eyemouth
A pipe joint failure has been blamed for a sewage spill in the Scottish Borders.
Passers-by saw waste spraying out onto the road in Eyemouth - some of which seeped into the nearby Eye Water.
Visitors and residents complained about the smell coming from the spill on Tuesday.
Scottish Water said it had happened during repair work under the town's Toll Bridge and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Scottish Water said it was working to replace a pipe bridge in the area.
'Reduce impact'
"During planned works to install a section of pipe, a joint failed resulting in a spill from the sewer," it said in a statement.
"The spill was stopped overnight and a repair is under way.
"Tankers are on site to help further reduce any impact while the repair is being undertaken."
It said the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had been made aware of the incident and pledged to carry out "all necessary clean-ups".
"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused," it added.