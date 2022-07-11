Motorcyclist dies in crash between Moffat and Yarrow Valley
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A708 in southern Scotland.
The collision, involving a BMW motorbike and a stationary car, happened between Moffat and the Yarrow Valley at about 16:00 on Sunday.
Andrew Atkinson, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a Vauxhall Meriva, was not injured.
A 34-year-old man was arrested but released pending further inquiries. Police have appealed for witnesses.
The road was closed for about seven hours while investigations took place.
Sgt Barry Sommerville of Police Scotland said: "My thoughts go out to Andrew's wife, daughters, grandsons and friends at this very difficult time.
"We are working to piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to this crash and I would urge anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact police."
Mr Atkinson was travelling with two other bikers at the time and anyone who remembers seeing the group has been asked to come forward.