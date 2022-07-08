Two arrested after £1m cannabis haul discovery near Hawick
Two men have been arrested and charged following the discovery of a £1m cannabis haul in the Borders.
Police uncovered the "large-scale cultivation" during a search of outbuildings at Newmill-on-Teviot near Hawick.
They said the intelligence-led operation had resulted in a "significant seizure".
Two men - aged 20 and 30 - have been arrested and are expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Det Ch Insp Bryan Burns said the police relied on information from communities in carrying out search operations.
He added that the force was determined to tackle drug activity "at all levels".
