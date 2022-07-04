Plans approved to replace fire-hit Peebles High School
Plans have been approved to build a new secondary school in a Borders town after the old one was badly damaged in a blaze.
The £46m Peebles High School project was given the green light by planning committee councillors.
The old building suffered extensive damage after a fire in November 2019.
Scottish Borders Council has approved plans for its replacement despite some concerns over athletics provision and drop-off points.
The local authority considered a number of options following the fire but decided that a complete replacement was the best way forward.
The proposals were put before its planning committee.
Councillors unanimously approved the scheme which should allow work to start in the coming weeks.
A planning report said the project represented a "significant investment" in education and community facilities in the town.
It described the school's design as "innovative and interesting" and recommended approval which was subsequently given by the planning committee.