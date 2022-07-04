Plans approved to replace fire-hit Peebles High School

New schoolStallan-Brand/SBC
A new school will be built to replace the old secondary

Plans have been approved to build a new secondary school in a Borders town after the old one was badly damaged in a blaze.

The £46m Peebles High School project was given the green light by planning committee councillors.

The old building suffered extensive damage after a fire in November 2019.

Scottish Borders Council has approved plans for its replacement despite some concerns over athletics provision and drop-off points.

Scottish Borders Council
The old school was badly damaged in a fire in 2019

The local authority considered a number of options following the fire but decided that a complete replacement was the best way forward.

The proposals were put before its planning committee.

Councillors unanimously approved the scheme which should allow work to start in the coming weeks.

A planning report said the project represented a "significant investment" in education and community facilities in the town.

It described the school's design as "innovative and interesting" and recommended approval which was subsequently given by the planning committee.

More on this story

Related Topics