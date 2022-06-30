Covid outbreaks halt Borders hospital admissions
- Published
Related Topics
Health experts have taken steps to tackle Covid outbreaks at two hospitals in the Borders.
The Hay Lodge site in Peebles and Ward 9 at the Borders General near Melrose have been shut to admissions.
NHS Borders said that all but essential visiting had also been suspended at both sites.
It said the situation was being kept under regular review and the restrictions would be eased as soon as it was safe to do so.
Essential visiting includes seeing a person receiving end-of-life care or to support someone with a mental health issue.
Earlier this week, the health board was forced to drop its plans for its first in-person meeting in more than two years due to rising Covid case numbers in the region.
I
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.