Cross-party panel proposed to help run Dumfries and Galloway Council
- Published
A cross-party leaders panel is being proposed to help run Dumfries and Galloway Council.
The heads of the four political groups on the local authority would have a say on key issues affecting the area.
The panel would not have decision-making powers but would provide a forum for what are described as "constructive and collaborative" discussions.
A meeting of the full council is being asked to approve the creation of the new leaders panel.
A rainbow coalition was formed in Dumfries and Galloway following this year's elections involving Labour, SNP, Independent and Lib Dem councillors.
Now they are looking at involving Conservatives as well in a leaders panel, budget panel and business bureau.
A report on the creation of the new groups says councillors will "not agree on everything" but will "endeavour to serve the people of Dumfries and Galloway well".
If agreed, the new arrangements would come into force after the summer recess and be reviewed next year to assess their success.